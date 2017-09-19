Beta

Never worry about your subscriber’s journey again. With visual automations you can build custom paths for your funnels by connecting events, actions, and conditions. When joined together, these elements create your subscriber’s journey in one easy-to-understand and totally customizable process.

Context at a glance

You’ll always know exactly what’s happening in your funnels with a quick look at your visual automation. All the important information for each step is right there.

Learn how your subscribers act

Each card shows exactly how many of your subscribers have completed each step. This helps you know how your content is performing and how your subscribers are interacting with it.