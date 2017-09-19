Too many email marketing tools get in your way. ConvertKit’s email automation tool is simple, but powerful. With our visual automation builder, you can send well-timed, targeted content to the humans in your audience so you can stay focused on what matters most: growing your online business.
Our email automations tool helps bloggers:
Be the first to get access to the private beta of the new automations features.
Never worry about your subscriber’s journey again. With visual automations you can build custom paths for your funnels by connecting events, actions, and conditions. When joined together, these elements create your subscriber’s journey in one easy-to-understand and totally customizable process.
You’ll always know exactly what’s happening in your funnels with a quick look at your visual automation. All the important information for each step is right there.
Each card shows exactly how many of your subscribers have completed each step. This helps you know how your content is performing and how your subscribers are interacting with it.
No need to open multiple tabs or risk losing your train of thought. To edit a form or sequence, just click on your workflow and open the item in the same window. It's email marketing as it should be.
Watch your email funnels take shape right as you build them and experience your sequences the same way your subscriber does.
Each step you create for your subscriber is as easy as clicking the plus button and selecting an event, action, or condition that autopopulates your next step to lead them to your desired outcome.
If you’re not looking to create a whole funnel, you can still create individual automation rules with a simple “if this, then that” functionality.
We focus on doing the one thing we do best– email marketing. For everything else we work with the best partners to create integrations that help you continue carrying out your email marketing automations.Check out our 35+ integration partners >
Did you know you can automatically create a broadcast to deliver your blog posts to your audience? You can set it up to send every time a new post is published or you can send a digest that rounds up content on a weekly or monthly basis. That’s one less thing on your to-do list.
Choose what days and times to schedule a digest so your emails reach your audience right when they expect them.
It’s easy to make sure the right group receives your content regularly by filtering with tags, segments, date subscribed, or even by first their name. You can send your broadcasts to everyone or you can get very specific.
Let ConvertKit take the guesswork out of automations to help you build funnels for your audience.
If you’re not sure how you can practically put automations to work for your business, check out these examples. No matter what industry you are in, there is always an email automation that can serve you and your audience.
Automating your sales process as a freelancer takes the bulk of the leg work out of pitching. By setting up your subscriber’s journey to take them through educational content about your service, you’re establishing the answers to their big questions before you pitch your service.
The best way to launch a new product is to get it out in front of your audience and start talking about the benefits they’lll receive if they purchase. Email sequences help you continue to deliver valuable content while using automation Events to keep everything on track with your launch date. These automations can also help you send targeted content to subscribers who might be interested in your product, but don’t actually purchase this time around.
Hosting a webinar is a great way to get in front of your audience to gain their trust, show your authority, and sell your product or service. By setting up automations for your webinar, you can find out more about your audience’s needs before you teach them, give yourself more time for dedicated work on your webinar content, and follow up with your new audience after you’ve hooked them.
Finding out where your audience members are in their journey is the most important step to understanding more about them and their pain points related to your topic. You can easily use automations with link triggers that connect to email sequences. When you can segment your audience with this automations, you’ll be able to send more direct and targeted content that feels personalized to each person on your list.
If I had to summarize ConvertKit in one word, it would be “smart.” I love working with a system that does exactly what I need it to do, without all the fuss and hacking.